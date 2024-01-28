X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $73.45 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.8426 dividend. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

