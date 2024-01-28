Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.39 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

