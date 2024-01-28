Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

