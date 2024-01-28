Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xerox by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

