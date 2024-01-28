Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Xerox traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 2016146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

