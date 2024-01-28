XML Financial LLC Acquires 829 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $136,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

