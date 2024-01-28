XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

