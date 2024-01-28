XML Financial LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

WFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. 19,211,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

