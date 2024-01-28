XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.