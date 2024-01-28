XML Financial LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.