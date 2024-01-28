XML Financial LLC Has $443,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $303.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

