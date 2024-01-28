XML Financial LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The firm has a market cap of $606.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

