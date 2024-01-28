XML Financial LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 585,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

