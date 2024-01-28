XML Financial LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

RF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

