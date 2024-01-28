XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Saul Centers worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 109,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $950.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 140.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Stories

