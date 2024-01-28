XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,389,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

