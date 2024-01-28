XML Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $75.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

