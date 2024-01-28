XML Financial LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 226,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 380,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD remained flat at $17.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,301,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

