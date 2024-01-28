XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

