XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TowneBank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TowneBank by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.