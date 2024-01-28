XML Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

