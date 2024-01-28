XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

