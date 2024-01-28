XML Financial LLC Reduces Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

SIRI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

