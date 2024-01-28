XML Financial LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.