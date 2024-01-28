XML Financial LLC Sells 286 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,719,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,621. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

