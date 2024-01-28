XML Financial LLC Sells 44,650 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,650 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $333,799.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,277 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,985.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 81,001 shares of company stock valued at $634,337 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

