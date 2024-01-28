XML Financial LLC Sells 604 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

