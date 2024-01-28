XML Financial LLC Sells 64,302 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $112.99. 1,186,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

