XML Financial LLC Sells 684 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 35,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.