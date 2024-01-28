XML Financial LLC Sells 73,913 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,913 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

