XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
