XML Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.