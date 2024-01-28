XML Financial LLC Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

