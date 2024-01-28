XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.