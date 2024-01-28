XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.