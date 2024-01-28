XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $821,206.58

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. XYO has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and $821,206.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.67 or 1.00010095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011271 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00204481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,728.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00543398 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,008,433.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

