Zacks Research Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WPM opened at $46.77 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

