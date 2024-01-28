Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.17. The stock had a trading volume of 268,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.