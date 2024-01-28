Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Zillow Group worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $56.55. 2,735,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

