Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
