ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

NYSE ZKH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.