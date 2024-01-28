ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.
ZKH Group Stock Performance
NYSE ZKH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.94.
About ZKH Group
