Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

