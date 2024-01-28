Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

