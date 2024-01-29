10,275 Shares in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

