12,835 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after buying an additional 89,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.96. 162,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.