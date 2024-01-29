176,669 Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 176,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

BMEZ traded up 0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting 15.36. 221,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.56 and its 200 day moving average is 14.73. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 17.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,418,801.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,495,721 shares of company stock worth $49,681,042 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

