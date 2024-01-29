2,604 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $572.26. 4,033,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,505. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

