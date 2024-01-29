2Xideas AG Acquires 2,180 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

