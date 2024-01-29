2Xideas AG Has $9.40 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.12. 57,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

