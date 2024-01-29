2Xideas AG Invests $10.83 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. 2Xideas AG owned 0.07% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.80. 87,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,621. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

